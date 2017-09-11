Vestas – Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme during the period 4 – 8 September 2017

Aarhus, Denmark – On 17 August 2017, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 30/2017.

The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the “Safe Harbour” rules).

The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas’ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

Under the programme, Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 4,460 million (approximately EUR 600 million) in the period from 17 August 2017 to 29 December 2017.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 4 — 8 September 2017:

Number of

shares Weighted average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK 04 September 2017 78,400 575.96 45,155,186 05 September 2017 73,635 575.26 42,359,057 06 September 2017 228,126 567.95 129,563,591 07 September 2017 74,720 564.42 42,173,373 08 September 2017 111,581 561.87 62,694,016 Accumulated under the programme 1,543,621 569.56 879,179,282

Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.

PR: Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

Vestas Windpark / Fotos: HB

