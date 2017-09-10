Der Global Energy Prize Summit`2017 findet im Euronews HQ am 18. September in Lyon (Frankreich) statt.

Der Global Energy Prize ist ein unabhängiger Preis für herausragende wissenschaftliche Forschung und technologische Entwicklung im Bereich der Energien, die zu Effizienz und umweltfreundlichen Energiequellen zum Wohle der Menschheit beitragen.

(WK-intern) – The Global Energy Association for the development of international research and projects in the field of energy.

World leading experts will discuss new energy sources: the Global Energy Prize Summit`2017 will be held at the Euronews HQ.

The Global Energy Prize Summit`2017 will take place at the Euronews HQ on September, 18 in Lyon (France). It will unite the Global Energy Prize laureates, members of International Award Committee and authoritative experts from 11 countries. The unique discussion on Three E (Economics, Ecology, Energy) Synthesis Formation as a health factor of the Earth will allow raising most acute issues of nowadays and deliberating terms of the world`s sustainable development. The sixth summit in the history of the Global Energy Prize will be dedicated to emergence and evolution of the new energy sources.

According to experts, hydrocarbons will continue to hold leading positions in the global fuel & energy balance in the coming decades. However, by the middle of the 21 century they will become less prominent due to shifting to cleaner energy. Exactly what energy sources will be developing? Will they provide a real competition to fossil fuels? Which countries have necessary terms for the low-carbon economy development? Is there a general business model for the energy industry? Moreover, what are the repercussions of the USA withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement? These are only one part of questions to be answered by the summit`s participants.

«Every year, the Global Energy Prize Summit attracts attention not only of the scientific community, but also of the world press, public figures, business leaders and politicians. The fact that in 2017 Euronews, the number one news channel in Europe and our general international media partner opens the door for such an event for the first time in its history – another confirmation of its importance and necessity. The summit can change the course of history, as it is an exceptional opportunity to convey the opinions of the most respected representatives of the scientific and business communities to the decision-making bodies, thereby qualitatively changing the lives of people on our planet»,- Igor Lobovsky, president of the Global Energy Association is convinced.

Jeremy Wilks, the producer and presenter of Euronews, a science specialist, will moderate the summit. The event will be live-streamed on the Euronews website. Thus, more than 430 million citizens from 166 countries can see it.

Recall that the Global Energy Prize Summit is held annually since 2012 to discuss the acute problems of the energy industry, working out precise mechanisms and ways of their solutions and their communication to the public, as well as leading energy organizations of the planet. In 2017, the year of the 15th anniversary of the Global Energy Prize, the summit will be held in a new format: the first day in Lyon (France), the second day in Moscow (Russia). Registration for the event is open on the website of the award –

www.globalenergyprize.org

About the Global Energy Prize

The Global Energy Prize is an independent award for outstanding scientific research and technological development in energy, which contribute to efficiency and environmentally friendly energy sources for the benefit of humanity. Since 2003, The Global Energy Prize has been awarded to 35 Laureates from 11 countries: Canada, France, Germany, Iceland, Japan, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK and the US. The final choice of the laureates is made by The Global Energy Prize International Award Committee, which consists of 20 respected scientists from 13 countries. The list of those eligible to nominate a candidate for the Prize consists of more than 3000 scientists from 90 countries. The monetary reward for 2017 Prize is RUB 39 million (around $ 700 000).

PR: Global Energy Prize

Weitere Beiträge: