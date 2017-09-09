A2SEA hat 67 Siemens 6MW Turbinen im Offshore Windpark Dudgeon installiert

Turbine installation completed at Dudgeon

(WK-intern) – On 4 September 2017, A2SEA’s SEA CHALLENGER completed the installation of 67 Siemens 6MW turbines on the 402MW Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm for Statoil, Masdar and Statkraft.

“I am very happy to announce that SEA CHALLENGER and crew have installed the final turbine at the Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm.

We would like to send a special thanks and congratulations to the entire team behind the operation for a smooth project execution as well as an outstanding safety performance. This includes both the crew on board the vessel, the project team and of course our clients and good colleagues at Statoil and Siemens Wind Power”, says Michael Glavind, CEO at A2SEA.

On board the vessel, Master Jack Amtsbiller is also very pleased with the project; “Dudgeon has been a very good project for us. Especially Statoil have been very engaged; they have supported us in the safest and most efficient project execution. We always strive to ensure a safe and efficient project execution, and there was always time to work safe. This has been a big contributing factor to a good job carried out by all departments. The soil conditions on Dudgeon have been one of our biggest challenges to date. The soil cannot be compared to any other soil we have been jacking on, so we have gained very useful experience and knowledge from this project, too.”

The Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm is owned by Statoil (35%), Masdar (35%) and Statkraft (30%) and is situated 32 km off the coast of the seaside town of Cromer in North Norfolk in the UK. When fully commissioned by 2017, the Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm will provide well over 400,000 households with renewable power.

PR: A2SEA

Pressebild: SEA CHALLENGER on Dudgeon OWF 03092017 positioning for final WTG

