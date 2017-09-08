Zwei DONG Energy Offshore-Windparks profitieren von CWind-Know-how

CWind hat einen Auftrag von DONG Energy erhalten, neue und Tore auf den Übergangsstücken (TPs) an den Gode Wind- und Borkum Riffgrund Offshore-Windparks zu installieren.

(WK-intern) – CWIND AWARDED TP GATE CONTRACT

Two DONG Energy offshore wind farms set to benefit from CWind expertise

CWind, a leading provider of services to the offshore wind industry, announced today that it has been awarded a contract by DONG Energy, to install new and retrofit existing gates on the transition pieces (TPs) at the Gode Wind and Borkum Riffgrund offshore wind farms, located in the North Sea off the coast of Northern Germany.

CWind, which is part of the Global Marine Group and delivers the Company’s power capabilities, will use its own crew transfer vessels, assets and engineering expertise to help ensure the project is completed successfully and on time. The CWind Phantom, a 27.4m catamaran, will undertake the work on Gode Wind’s 97 turbines and Borkum Riffgrund’s 77 turbines. Work began on 1 September 2017, with the first phase expected to be completed in eight weeks.

The entire project has been scheduled for completion within one year and will call upon the skills of eight of CWind’s experienced electrical engineers and mechanical technicians, all of whom have benefited from training at the Company’s in-house facility, the NWFTC (National Wind Farm Training Centres). Extensive navigational lighting and cable rerouting will be required to accommodate the new gates, demonstrating CWind’s electrical engineering capability and capacity.

“We have worked with DONG Energy for many years, including extensive prior work at Gode Wind, and we are pleased to continue our close business relationship,” said Lee Andrews, Managing Director of CWind. “The decision to utilise the same site team for the new project, to ensure consistency, has been well received by the client. Our aim is to always deliver successful projects with excellent customer service. The fact that DONG Energy has returned to CWind demonstrates our can-do attitude and our ability to get things right first time.”

