NSB GROUP entwickelt kostengünstige Landstromversorgung für Containerschiffe

Nominated: NSB Group develops cost-efficient solution to supply shore pow-er to container ships

(WK-intern) – The system developed by the NSB Group allows container ships to plug into the land-based electri-cal power grid, which enables them to turn off their diesel engines while docked, thus reducing air emissions.

NSB Marine Solutions’ low-cost, space-saving solution has been nominated for the “Electrical Power System of the Year” award.

The novel system does not require any additional expensive electrical components. “Together with renowned partners we have developed a system that mostly relies on onboard components and wir-ing,” explains Božidar Petrović, Senior Executive Advisor at NSB. “Standard shore power – also known as alternative marine power – connection equipment is housed in a container that is installed on board. NSB’s solution does away with the container, which saves space, weight and costs.” As the system can be installed during the voyage, the ship remains available; there will be no shipyard stays and off-hire periods. NSB Marine Solutions sells the shore power system worldwide. It is currently being installed on two ships that sail between North America and South America.

The “Electrical Power System of the Year” award will be presented at the European Marine Engineer-ing Conference that takes place in Amsterdam on April 25, 2017. Apart from a judging panel appoint-ed by Riviera Maritime Media, a British publisher of magazines focusing on maritime and offshore industries, the award winners will also be determined by online voting. In 2016 the NSB Group won the “Innovation Award” for its successful WIDENING project.

In 2008 the US American state of California was the first region worldwide to implement strict emis-sion control regulations. To cut emissions in ports, vessels must now shut off their onboard auxiliary diesel engines needed to power their onboard systems and rely on shore power while they are at berth. To be able to plug into the local grid, they must be fitted with shore power connection facili-ties. Today, emission control regulations are in force in many ports all over the world, in particular on the USA’s west coast, in Asia and Europe.

About NSB GROUP:

The history of the NSB GROUP goes back to 1982 when REEDEREI NSB, a German ship manager with a current fleet of 68 ships, was founded. Since 2015 the corporate brand name, NSB GROUP, has also been used by Asia Marine in Shanghai, Busan, Manila and Colombo as well as NSB Marine Solutions GmbH, NSB Crewing Solutions GmbH, NSB Academy and Continental Chartering GmbH & Co. KG. Apart from traditional ship management and newbuilding supervision services, the portfolio of the corporate group comprises crew management, technical consulting, spare part, simulation & training center, and commercial management services. The companies of the NSB GROUP can be found at ten locations spread all over the globe. They have a combined workforce of 240 shore staff and 1,700 seafarers from twelve nations. www.nsb-group.com

