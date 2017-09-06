HUSUM Wind 2017: Veranstaltung zur Community Energy

WWEA, BWE and LEE NRW will jointly host half day event on “Prospects for Community Energy – International, National, Regional”

(WK-intern) – Husum/Germany, 13 September 2017, 13:00-17:15 h

WWEA, in cooperation with the renewable energy federation of North Rhine-Westphalia LEE NRW and the German Wind Energy Association BWE, will host a half-day event on community energy on 13 September 2017, during HUSUM Wind fair.

Experts from North Rhine-Westphalia, Schleswig-Holstein, as well as from other parts of Germany and the world will discuss current developments, framework conditions and solutions for community wind. During the second part of this event, BWE will launch a study on wind power and common good economy.

Thomas Seifried, project manager HUSUM Wind: “In order to make Energiewende a success, not only knowhow in technology and project management is required. More than ever before, it is important to harmonize common welfare and individual interests. Community energy concepts are an essential element in order to cope with this huge challenge. The concept of common good economy offers new opportunities how to organize the relation between government, market and society. We are very much looking forward that WWEA, BWE and LEE NRW are going to discuss this important task at our trade fair – the famous pioneer spirit of HUSUM Wind is alive!”

Stefan Gsänger, WWEA Secretary General: “HUSUM Wind is for us the ideal platform to connect our global work with our focus on practitioners and decentralized solutions. It is a great pleasure that we can discuss in Husum some of the key topics with some of our German key partners.”

Participation is free for visitors of the HUSUM Wind Trade Fair. For more information about the programme, please visit: http://www.husumwind.com/husumwind/en/messe/kongress/kongressprogramm.php

About HUSUM Wind:

12 to 15 September 2017: HUSUM Wind again! Meeting place, workbench and shop window of the wind industry for over 25 years

As the platform for the cutting-edge technology, variety and the innovative power of the German market and surrounding regions, the exhibition reflects the whole value chain. In 2017, there will also be current political and technical topics on the agenda, such as the tendering process, maintenance concepts and repowering. The special exhibitions Offshore Wind Energy and Sector Coupling & Grid Integration will also focus on pioneering areas.

The partner state of the trade fair in 2017 is North Rhine-Westphalia, which is the business base of many suppliers and one of the leading states in the expansion of wind energy.

More information: www.husumwind.com

PM: World Wind Energy AssociationWWEA

