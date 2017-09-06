Der weltweit erste Offshore-Windpark, Vindeby Offshore Wind Farm, wurde abgebaut

DONG Energy: World’s first offshore wind farm now dismantled

(WK-intern) – Vindeby Offshore Wind Farm near Lolland in the south east of Denmark was constructed in 1991 as a demonstration project which was to prove whether it was possible to generate green power offshore.

Now, the dismantling process has been completed. Click below to see the film about the dismantling of Vindeby Offshore Wind Farm.

The world’s first offshore wind farm was a great success, but after more than 25 years of operation, the Vindeby wind turbines were worn down, and DONG Energy therefore decided to decommission the wind farm. In March 2017, contractors commenced the dismantling of the 11 wind turbines. Blades, nacelle and tower were dismantled and taken down individually by a mobile crane and placed on board a so-called jack-up vessel.

The concrete foundations were broken down on site, mainly by hydraulic demolition shears and a hydraulic hammer, but also by breaking down the concrete using milling tools. The broken-down concrete and reinforcement structures were subsequently collected.

“This is the first time we’re dismantling an offshore wind farm, but luckily, we’ve been able to draw on our vast experience from constructing offshore wind farms and working offshore,” says Leif Winther, Senior Lead Business Developer in DONG Energy. He continues: “In cooperation with the winning contractors, we developed the dismantling method and entered a long process with the authorities to obtain all necessary permits.”

Throughout the dismantling process, up to 20 workers have taken part in the work, which took place in periods when the weather permitted offshore work. Water depths of only two to five metres added to the challenging conditions, as only a limited selection of vessels were able to work in the area.

All wind turbine components and parts from the foundations were shipped to shore in Nyborg Harbour. The components will be reused as much as possible as spare parts for other wind turbines, while the blades will be reused in an innovative noise barrier concept. Prior to this, however, some of the blades will become part of a research project at DTU Risø. Components that are not immediately reusable have been transported to a certified recovery company.

After having generated green power for more than 25 years, the traces of the world’s first offshore wind farm, ‘Vindeby’ near Lolland, are now gone.

“And the tale of the world’s first offshore wind farm off Vindeby on Lolland will be preserved for posterity with one wind turbine from Vindeby Offshore Wind Farm becoming part of the exhibition at the Danish Museum of Energy in Bjerringbro in Jutland,” says Leif Winther.

Facts about Vindeby

Vindeby Offshore Wind Farm was constructed in 1991 as a demonstration project close to shore in the shallow waters off Vindeby near Lolland. Vindeby marked the beginning of today’s global offshore wind power industry with offshore wind power as a recognised and proven renewable energy technology.

Back then, pioneers from the former Elkraft power company experimented with installing wind turbines in shallow waters. Since the birth of Vindeby, offshore wind farms have reached utility-scale becoming veritable power plants, and a single one of the wind largest turbines available today generates more power than the entire Vindeby Offshore Wind Farm.

During its entire lifetime, Vindeby Offshore Wind Farm has generated 243GWh of power. This corresponds to what seven of the largest offshore wind turbines today can generate in a single year – or what DONG Energy’s largest project to date, Hornsea One, can generate in 17 days.

From pioneer work to global industry

Denmark has been a green energy transformation pioneer, and at an early stage, visionary politicians secured the necessary scope to test new technologies. Vindeby Offshore Wind Farm marked the humble beginnings of offshore wind power and has given a significant helping hand to the industry, which in Denmark alone employs 30,000 people, has an annual revenue of approx. DKK 90 billion and an export volume amounting to around DKK 60 billion.

Today, DONG Energy has installed more than 1,000 offshore wind turbines in Denmark, Germany and the UK and is continuing to invest heavily in offshore wind farm projects in these countries as well as in the Netherlands, the United States and Taiwan.

PR: DONG Energy

