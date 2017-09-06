A2SEA unterzeichnet Vertrag zur Installation von 66 Transition Pieces auf dem Merkur Offshore-Windpark

A2SEA to install transition pieces on Merkur Offshore Wind Farm

(WK-intern) – A2SEA has signed an agreement to install 66 transition pieces (TPs) on the 396MW Merkur Offshore Wind Farm for GeoSea.

SEA CHALLENGER will transport and help install the TPs with mobilisation for the project starting in the beginning of October in Eesmhaven, Holland. SEA CHALLENGER can carry six TPs at a time.

“We are very proud to be able to announce this project. It is the first time, SEA CHALLENGER will install TPs, and we are confident, that the vessel and her experienced crew will perform yet another well-executed project on time, on budget and safely, to the satisfaction of our customers,” says Michael Glavind, CEO at A2SEA.

Employer of the Merkur Offshore Windfarm is Merkur Offshore GmbH, (a joint venture between its shareholders Partners Group, InfraRed Capital Partners, DEME Concessions and Coriolis) and with GeoSea as main contractor for the Balance of Plant scope (EPCI).

The Merkur Offshore Wind Farm will be one of Germany’s largest wind farms and when fully commissioned in 2019, it will provide around 500,000 German households with renewable power.

GE will supply 66 Haliade 150-6 megawatt offshore turbines, installed by DEME, and built and operated by Merkur Offshore Wind Farm. Merkur is located approximately 45km north of the islands of Borkum.

PR: A2SEA

Pressebild: SEA CHALLENGER: A2SEA / Matthias Ibeler

Weitere Beiträge: