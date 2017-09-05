ESB vergibt Vestas 15 Jahre Serviceverträge in Irland für vier Windparks mit 104 Turbinen

ESB awards Vestas four lifetime service contracts in Ireland

(WK-intern) – The service agreements cover 104 V52-850 kW turbines across four wind parks in Ireland and underline the continued trust in Vestas’ technology and service solutions.

The contract renewal builds on a 15-year long collaborative relationship between Vestas and ESB and includes the wind parks: Black Banks, Carnsore, Derrybrien, and Mount Eagle.

The four wind parks have been under Vestas’ service for up to 14 years and will continue under Vestas Active Output Management 4000 (AOM4000) service agreements until the end of their 20-year operational lifetime.

Enhancing the wind parks’ long-term commercial viability and performance was a key goal of the contract renewal, which was achieved through upgraded technology that will further improve the turbines’ remote operation and diagnostics. Almost half of ESB’s operating wind parks in Ireland feature Vestas turbines under Vestas service contracts, with a further 76 MW currently under construction.

“Flexibility in terms of supporting service provision in a changing market was an important factor in the award along with contract terms that recognise the technology and site challenges,” states Tom Gill, Head of Wind Operations at ESB.

“This contract renewal is the result of a long and trusted partnership between ESB and Vestas, and underlines our ability to provide a very competitive service offering in a market pressured by low electricity prices”, says Keith Wallace, Service Director for Vestas UK and Ireland.

Vestas pioneered the Irish wind industry in 1992 and has today more than 700 MW of installed turbines and close to 600 MW under service.

Vestas has more than 35 years of experience in installing and maintaining wind turbines and currently has more than 71 GW of wind turbines under service agreements globally, underlining Vestas’ commitment to ensure its customers maximise their energy production.

Press release from Vestas Northern Europe, Malmö, Sweden

Weitere Beiträge: