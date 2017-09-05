Auf den windreichen Kap Verden wird das Wind-Farm-Management-System Breeze von Greenbyte genutzt

Cabeolica Chooses Breeze to provide Wind Farm Management System

(WK-intern) – Located in sunny and windy Cape Verde, Cabeolica has chosen Breeze to provide wind farm management system.

The company’s main objective is the production of electricity for the national grid as an independent producer using non-polluting, renewable and naturally abundant wind energy.

With 4 wind farms on 4 islands – Santiago, São Vicente, Sal and Boa Vista – Cabeolica generates roughly 22% of the electricity consumed on the country’s main islands, avoiding, on average, the production of approximately 55,000 tons of greenhouse gases per year, in addition to contributing toward reducing fuel importation needs.

“We found Breeze to be a very modern impressive system and very suitable for our needs. We are looking forward to using Breeze on a daily basis,” says Helder Andrade, Technical Manager at Cabeolica.

“We are very happy to have been chosen by Cabeolica. They are pioneers wind energy company in Cabo Verde and deservedly getting international recognition for their ambitious project.”, says Jonas Corné, CEO at Greenbyte.

About Cabeolica

Cabeolica, a responsible and efficient company, is a pioneer wind energy company in Cabo Verde. The Company is invested in the creation of value for its stakeholders, and is committed to the socio-economic development of the country, contributing towards wind energy becoming the main fuel-alternative energy source in Cabo Verde. In 2011, Cabeolica was awarded the best renewable energy project in Africa.

PM: Greenbyte

Pressebild: Cabeolica

