Walney Extension West offshore wind park now producing power in the UK

Installation underway at the world’s first wind park to exceed 8 MW turbine power output; clean energy now flowing to the grid.

(WK-intern) – MHI Vestas and DONG Energy have confirmed that power is now flowing from the park’s first turbine installed 19km off the coast of Cumbria, in the Irish Sea.

Walney Extension West, with a maximum output of 330 MW, is the second offshore wind park to utilise MHI Vestas’ record-breaking V164-8.0 turbines, following Burbo Bank Extension commissioned earlier this year off the coast of Liverpool in the UK.

The MHI Vestas turbines, rated with a capacity of 8 MW, have been optimised and will deliver a maximum output of 8.25 MW, making Walney Extension West the first wind park anywhere in the world to exceed 8 MW per turbine.

MHI Vestas Chief Operations Officer, Flemming Ougaard, said, “We are very happy to see installation at Walney Extension West starting well. With the first turbine now installed and producing power to the grid, we look forward to a good partnership with DONG Energy over the coming months as we continue installing the remaining 39 turbines.”

Andrew Cotterell, Walney Extension programme director at DONG Energy, said, “We are delighted to have passed such an important milestone for the project. With the construction focus now off-shore we really appreciate the good progress we are making on the turbine installation of the West phase of Walney Extension together with MHI Vestas.”

The project is a testament to the continued collaboration between DONG Energy and MHI Vestas in the UK, affirming the market’s strong demand for the V164 turbine platform.

Once installed, the 40 wind turbines at Walney Extension West will supply enough clean energy to power more than 289,000 UK homes.

About MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind is a joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems A/S 50% and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) 50%. The company’s sole focus is to design, manufacture, install and service wind turbines for the offshore wind industry. The company aims to drive down the cost of energy from offshore wind parks by driving capital and operating savings, and increasing output of wind turbines by bringing the best technology to the market. The company is founded on collaboration and powerful partnerships with key stakeholders as the cornerstone of its business model. For more information, visit www.mhivestasoffshore.com.

About DONG Energy

DONG Energy (NASDAQ OMX: DENERG) is one of Northern Europe’s leading energy groups and is headquartered in Denmark. Around 6,200 ambitious employees, including over 900 in the UK, develop, construct and operate offshore wind farms, generate power and heat from our power stations as well as supply and trade in energy to wholesale, business and residential customers. The continuing part of the Group has approximately 5,800 employees and generated a revenue in 2016 of DKK 61 billion (EUR 8.2 billion). For further information, see www.dongenergy.co.uk

or follow us @DONGEnergyUK on Twitter.

About the Walney Extension West project

• Name: Walney Extension West

• Maximum Output: 330 MW

• Turbines: 40 x V164-8.25 MW

• Enough energy to power more than 289,000 UK homes

• Turbine Record: First wind park in the world to exceed 8 MW turbine power output

• Location: Irish Sea

• Distance from coast: Approx. 19 km from Cumbria

• Pre-Assembly Harbour: Belfast

• Commissioning Harbour: Barrow-in-Furness

• Ownership: DONG Energy (100%)

About the V164-8.0 MW

• 8 MW rated power, with an optimal rotor to generator ratio

• 80 m blades, the equivalent of nine double decker London buses

• Each blade weighs 35 tonnes

• Swept area of 21,124 m2, larger than the London Eye

• The nacelle is 20 m long, 8 m wide and 8 m high, weighing approximately 390 tonnes

• Approximate hub height of 105 m

• Approximate tip height of 187 m

• Reduces operational and maintenance costs by enabling customers to run fewer, larger turbines

• World record production by a single wind turbine of 216 MWh in 24-hour period (December 2016)

PR: MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Pressebild: Walney Extension West offshore wind park now producing power in the UK

Weitere Beiträge: