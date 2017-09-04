Werbung


Vestas – Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme during the period 28 August – 1 September 2017

On 17 August 2017, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 30/2017.

(WK-intern) – The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the “Safe Harbour” rules).

The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas’ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas. 

Under the programme, Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 4,460 million (approximately EUR 600 million) in the period from 17 August 2017 to 29 December 2017. 

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 28 August — 1 September 2017:  

  Number of
shares		 Weighted average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,
DKK
28 August 2017  31,853 562.85  17,928,394
29 August 2017  69,149 556.16  38,457,970
30 August 2017  43,393 559.66  24,285,444
31 August 2017  79,692 561.95  44,782,967
01 September 2017  63,300 573.10  36,277,205
Accumulated under the programme  977,159 570.26  557,234,059

 
Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.

PR: Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

Pressebild: Vestas

