Erste MHI Vestas Offshore Windturbine vom Walney Extension Offshore-Windpark liefert Strom

DONG Energy meldet die Installation der ersten von 40 MHI Vestas V164-8.0MW Turbinen

(WK-intern) – Weitere 47 Siemens Gamesa-Turbinen vervollständigen den 87-turbinen-Windpark, der in der Lage ist, genügend saubere Energie zu erzeugen, um den jährlichen Strombedarf von mehr als einer halben Million britischen Wohnungen zu erfüllen.

Sobald der Walney Extension Offshore-Windpark vollständig aufgebaut ist, wird er der weltweit größte Offshore-Windpark sein.

First power at Walney Extension Offshore Wind Farm

Electricity has been generated for the first time at DONG Energy’s Walney Extension Offshore Wind Farm, located off the coast of Cumbria.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has installed the first of 40 V164-8.0MW turbines and power is now being exported to the national grid – marking an important milestone for the 659MW project.

A further 47 Siemens Gamesa turbines will complete the 87-turbine wind farm, which will be capable of generating enough clean energy to meet the annual electricity demands of more than half a million UK homes.

Once fully commissioned, Walney Extension will leapfrog London Array to become the world’s largest operational offshore wind farm.

Andrew Cotterell, Walney Extension Programme Director at DONG Energy, said: “We’re delighted to have passed such an important milestone for the project. Exporting first power to the grid on schedule is the culmination of extensive onshore and offshore works and is testament to the hard work of everyone involved. In general, construction is progressing well to bring this record-breaking project online.”

Construction of the project is being coordinated from a base at the Port of Barrow, which already hosts the operation and maintenance teams for three other DONG Energy offshore wind farms; Barrow, Walney and West of Duddon Sands.

Facts about Walney Extension

Project is 100% owned by DONG Energy

Located in the Irish Sea – approximately 19km from the Walney Island coast in Cumbria

Covers an area of 145km2

Total capacity of 659MW – capable of powering more than half a million UK homes.

About DONG Energy

DONG Energy (NASDAQ OMX: DENERG) is one of Northern Europe’s leading energy groups and is headquartered in Denmark. Around 6,200 ambitious employees, including over 900 in the UK, develop, construct and operate offshore wind farms, generate power and heat from our power stations as well as supply and trade in energy to wholesale, business and residential customers. The continuing part of the Group has approximately 5,800 employees and generated a revenue in 2016 of DKK 61 billion (EUR 8.2 billion). For further information, see www.dongenergy.com.

PR: DONG Energy UK

Pressebild: First power at Walney Extension Offshore Wind Farm

Weitere Beiträge: