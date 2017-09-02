Gurit kauft die kanadische PH Windsolutions

Gurit Completes Acquisition of PH Windsolutions

(WK-intern) – Zurich, Switzerland, September 1, 2017 – Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) today announced that it has successfully completed acquisition of PH Windsolutions as announced on April 26, 2017.

As part of the transaction, the newly founded Gurit Tooling (Americas) Inc. has successfully closed the acquisition of PH Windsolutions Inc.’s business and Gurit Holding AG has acquired all the shares in PH Windsolutions BV which is being rebranded Gurit Tooling (Netherlands) BV.

With the conclusion of the transaction, Gurit Tooling is now operating out of four operations centres: Taicang (China), Montreal (Canada), Szczecin (Poland) and Losser (The Netherlands). The acquisition is to further strengthen the Gurit Tooling technology position, addressable customer base as well as market presence and service capability worldwide. It also adds a highly qualified team to the successful Gurit Tooling business.

PH Windsolutions specializes in innovative wind blade mould automation systems of latest generation (mould turning systems, mould alignment and clamping systems, mould heating systems and shear web installation devices) and related installation and customer service. The company has also started to supply the aerospace industry with manufacturing automation systems. PH Windsolutions generated a turnover of around CHF 12 million in 2016 with a strong year-on-year top-line growth and has a workforce of 66 employees.

About Gurit:

The companies of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, related technologies and select finished parts and components. The comprehensive product range comprises fiber reinforced prepregs, structural core products, gel coats, adhesives, resins and consumables. Gurit supplies global growth markets with composite materials on the one hand and composite tooling equipment, structural engineering and select finished parts on the other. The global Group has production sites and offices in Switzerland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Spain, the U.K., Poland, Canada, the U.S.A., Ecuador, Australia, New Zealand, India and China. For more information, please visit www.gurit.com

