A2SEA hat offiziell die belgische GeoSea von DONG Energy und Siemens übernommen

(WK-intern) – Acquisition of A2SEA by GeoSea becomes effective

Today, the acquisition of A2SEA by Belgian GeoSea has become effective following the approval by the international competition authorities.

The agreement was signed in July, where the former owners DONG Energy and Siemens International Holding BV agreed to sell the full ownership of A2SEA to GeoSea.

GeoSea operates within complex marine engineering projects and is owned by DEME Group, a world leader in highly specialised fields of dredging, marine engineering and environmental remediation.

Michael Glavind, CEO at A2SEA; “We are very pleased to welcome our new owners, GeoSea. GeoSea is a well-known and highly respected contractor within offshore wind. To both companies, safety is of paramount importance, and furthermore, we take pride in delivering projects to the full satisfaction of our customers. We look forward to the co-operation drawing on the expertise from our new colleagues in GeoSea.”

