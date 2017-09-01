Vestas erhält weitere Auftrag über 50 Windturbinen aus Indien

Der Auftrag umfaßt die Lieferung, Installation und Inbetriebnahme von 50 V110-2.0 MW-Turbinen sowie die Infrastruktur- und elektrischen Arbeiten des Projekts.

Der Auftrag umfasst auch einen 10-jährigen Active Output Management 4000 (AOM4000) Servicevertrag und VestasOnline® Business, unser einzigartiges SCADA-System für die datengesteuerte Überwachung und vorbeugende Wartung.

Vestas’ progress in India continues with 100 MW turnkey order

Leveraging Vestas’ extensive experience from more than 100 turnkey projects across the globe, the order includes delivery, installation and commissioning of 50 V110-2.0 MW turbines as well as the project’s civil and electrical works. The order follows the inauguration of Vestas’ blades factory in Gujarat and the 54 MW Periyapatti order earlier this year, adding to Vestas’ continued progress in India.

The order also includes a 10-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM4000) service contract and VestasOnline® Business, our unique SCADA system for data-driven monitoring and preventive maintenance.

“This order underlines the broad range of capabilities and offerings that Vestas has to offer in the Indian market now and in the future. Our extensive experience from around 4 GW of turnkey projects across the globe has been key in securing this order, which is another significant step forward in a key market”, said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

Turbine delivery is expected to start in late 2017, with commissioning by first half 2018.

At the customer’s request, the customer and project names have not been disclosed at this time.

