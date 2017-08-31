Vestas erhält einen Auftrag den größten Windpark der Mongolei zu realisieren

Order for Mongolia’s largest wind park underlines Vestas’ experience in providing solutions to developing markets

(WK-intern) – Mongolia has an ambitious target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and with extensive wind resources, the renewable energy sector is growing fast.

Sainshand Wind Park at Sainshand Soum in the Dornogobi Province is set be Mongolia’s third and largest wind park, and the second one featuring Vestas turbines. Sainshand will feature 25 V110-2.0 MW turbines in 2.2 MW Power Optimised Mode.

ENGIE, one of the world’s leading energy companies, Ferrostaal, a leading global project developer, Danish Climate Investment Fund (DCIF) and Mongolian entrepreneur, Radnaabazar Davaanyam have reached financial close to build and operate the 55MW Sainshand wind park. Long-term financing is provided by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

„Mongolia is facing an energy challenge due to increasing demand from industrialisation and urbanisation. As our first renewable-energy project in Mongolia, ENGIE’s investment in the Sainshand wind farm is consistent with our vision of leading the global energy transition, and the drive for decarbonisation will significantly contribute to powering the country’s energy needs. We look forward to partnering with Vestas to support the Mongolian community, environmentally, socially and economically“, said Benoit Ribesse, CEO of ENGIE Mongolia.

„Achieving the financial close for the Sainshand wind park is an important milestone for Ferrostaal, for the Mongolian government and for the population of Mongolia. Investing in renewable energy is a significant step in the right direction. Having been present in the Mongolian mining equipment sector for quite some years we are confident that this is a great start for further successful project development in the country’s renewable energy sector“, said Dr Klaus Lesker, Member of the Executive Board, Ferrostaal GmbH

„Mongolia has begun the journey away from an energy mix dominated by thermal power and with its strong wind resources, the market is growing fast and becoming very competitive. As Mongolia’s largest wind park, Sainshand is therefore a testament to the strength of our wind energy solutions and our capabilities during the development phase, which for this project included ensuring lender support from the Danish Export Credit Agency, EKF“, said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

The order also includes supply and supervision of turbine installation, a 15-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM4000) service contract and VestasOnline® Business SCADA. Turbine delivery as well as commissioning is expected for the first half of 2018.

Press release from Vestas Asia Pacific, Singapore

Pressebild: Vestas

