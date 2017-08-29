Aquila Capital eröffnet neues Büro in Tokio, da Investitionsmöglichkeiten in der japanischen Solarenergie wachsen

Aquila Capital opens new office in Tokyo as investment opportunities grow in Japanese solar power

(WK-intern) – Yasuhiro Odajima appointed as Investment Manager Energy & Infrastructure APAC

Aquila Capital has opened an office in Tokyo to support its continued expansion into Japan’s buoyant solar power market.

It is a crucial part of the company’s investment philosophy to install investment teams directly in key markets. Aquila Capital has been active in the Japanese market for several years now and launched the first investment fund domiciled in Japan in 2013. The company started investing in Japanese photovoltaic projects in 2014.

Yasuhiro Odajima has been appointed as Investment Manager Energy & Infrastructure APAC and is based at the office in Tokyo. He joins Aquila Capital from Pictet Asset Management. He has considerable experience in the investment management industry and has a bachelor’s degree in business management from the State University of New York.

Boris Beltermann, Head Energy & Infrastructure APAC of Aquila Capital, said: “Japan has been transforming its energy system substantially for several years now and it has put in place a stable legal framework that provides attractive incentives for renewable energy projects. Japan’s strong demand for electricity and relatively high sunshine hours makes it one of the most attractive solar markets in the world.”

Roman Rosslenbroich, CEO and Co-Founder of Aquila Capital, commented: “Our strategy is to combine our deep industry expertise with a network of local contacts to source and manage attractive opportunities for our investors. Yasuhiro has a considerable market knowledge and an extensive network of contacts. We are delighted that he will monitor our investments in Japan on-site out of the new office in Tokyo.”

Yasuhiro Odajima added: “Aquila Capital has an outstanding track record in the renewable infrastructure industry. I look forward to strengthening its proposition in the Japanese market.”

PR: Aquila Capital

