Vestas – Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme during the period 21-25 August 2017

On 17 August 2017, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 30/2017.

(WK-intern) – The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the “Safe Harbour” rules).

The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas’ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

Under the programme, Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 4,460 million (approximately EUR 600 million) in the period from 17 August 2017 to 29 December 2017.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 21-25 August 2017:

Number of

shares Weighted average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK 21 August 2017 105,779 577.69 61,107,714 22 August 2017 156,103 572.90 89,431,096 23 August 2017 20,000 565.00 11,300,000 24 August 2017 85,910 566.55 48,672,371 25 August 2017 140,240 568.82 79,771,303 Accumulated under the programme 689,772 573.38 395,502,079

Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.

