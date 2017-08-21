Vestas – Transaktionen im Zusammenhang mit dem Aktienrückkaufprogramm im Zeitraum vom 17.-18. August 2017

Vestas – Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme during the period 17-18 August 2017

(WK-intern) – On 17 August 2017, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 30/2017.

The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the “Safe Harbour” rules).

The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas’ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

Under the programme, Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 4,460 million (approximately EUR 600 million) in the period from 17 August 2017 to 29 December 2017.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 17-18 August 2017:

Number of

shares Weighted average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK 17 August 2017 125,000 576.76 72,094,375 18 August 2017 56,740 583.81 33,125,221 Accumulated under the programme 181,740 578.96 105,219,596

PR: Vestas

