Vestas erhält einen Auftrag über 60 V136-3.0 MW-Turbinen aus Thailand

Vestas wins 180 MW order in Thailand

(WK-intern) – Vestas has strengthened its position in Thailand’s renewable energy market by finalising the sale of 60 V136-3.0 MW turbines to an undisclosed customer.

These low-wind turbines will be the first of their kind in Asia Pacific, and with a hub height of 157 meters, the wind park will also feature the highest towers in the region to date.

The order includes supply and installation of the turbines as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM4000) service contract in which Vestas guarantees a defined high level of availability and performance. It also includes VestasOnline® Business, our unique SCADA system for data-driven monitoring and preventive maintenance.

“With this sale, Vestas is demonstrating that we can provide customised and competitive solutions for our customers in Thailand. This sale underlines our proven track record for low-wind conditions in the region as well as the strength of our low cost of energy and business case certainty that the customers are demanding,” said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

Turbine delivery is expected to start in late 2017, with commissioning in mid-2018.

At the customer’s request, the customer and project names have not been disclosed at this time.

When fully operational, the project will take Vestas’ total installed capacity in Thailand to more than 300 MW.

PR: Press release from Vestas Asia Pacific, Singapore

Vestas Windturbine / Pressebild

