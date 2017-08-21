Midsummer erhält zwei neue Aufträge für sein DUO-Dünnschicht-Solarzellen-Fertigungssystem

Swedish leading technology provider Midsummer receives two new orders for its DUO thin film solar cell manufacturing system

(WK-intern) – Midsummer, a leading technology provider of equipment for cost-effective manufacturing of flexible CIGS thin film solar cells, has received an order for two compact DUO solar cell manufacturing systems.

Midsummer has again received two new orders for its compact DUO thin film solar cell manufacturing system from an undisclosed customer.

Due to a strong demand for lightweight, flexible modules, the customer has decided to buy two new DUO manufacturing systems, which will be manufactured at Midsummer’s facilities outside Stockholm, Sweden and delivered to the client end of 2017. This new order is a repeat order from this particular customer.

The Midsummer DUO is a compact, fully automatic deposition system for the manufacturing of CIGS solar panels. It is designed for operational stability and superior material utilization. The system is used for the manufacturing of lightweight flexible panels to cater the growing needs for portable panels and roof top installations.

“Our DUO system is now the most widely spread manufacturing tool for flexible CIGS solar cells in the world”, said Sven Lindström, CEO, Midsummer AB. “We have yet again shown that we are the leading provider and supplier of advanced solar energy technology solutions for the production and installation of thin film solar panels. Swedish technology is at the forefront of the race towards a fossil free planet and we look forward to the future.”

Midsummer is a leading developer and supplier of advanced solar energy technology solutions for the production and installation of thin film solar panels, and also a leading Swedish growth and export company; Midsummer has several times been named as one of Sweden’s and Europe’s fastest growing technology companies.

