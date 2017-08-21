MHI Vestas liefert 31 V164-8.0 MW-Windkraftanlage für den Offshore-Windpark Deutsche Bucht

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind secures 252 MW Deutsche Bucht project

(WK-intern) – Firm and unconditional order announced, with MHI Vestas to supply 31 units of the V164-8.0 MW wind turbine for the 252 MW Deutsche Bucht (“DeBu”) project in Germany, underscoring the market’s continued confidence in the platform.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind received a firm and unconditional order from Northland Power Inc. (“Northland”) (TSX: NPI) (TSX: NPI.PR.A) (TSX: NPI.PR.B) (TSX: NPI.PR.C) (TSX: NPI.DB.B) (TSX: NPI.DB.C) last Friday, when the company announced that the €1.3 billion Deutsche Bucht (“DeBu”) project has reached financial close.

The project underlines the growing presence of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind in Germany and the market’s demand for the V164 turbine platform. The contract also includes a long term full scope service package, maximising the power production on site.

“We are delighted to see this landmark project reach financial close,” said Jens Tommerup, CEO of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind. “The order affirms the strength of the V164-8.0 MW as a very competitive turbine for the German market, where distance from the coast and deeper waters demands a larger and more powerful machine. We very much look forward to our partnership with Northland in providing clean energy to Germany.”

DeBu is Northland’s third offshore wind project. It is located 77 km from Northland’s other German offshore wind project, Nordsee One. Once completed, DeBu is expected to generate enough sustainable energy to meet the needs of over 178,000 households. It will reduce C02 emissions by over 360,000 tonnes per year, supporting the German government’s CO2 reduction targets.

