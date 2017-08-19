Vlissingen wird der Basishafen für Offshore-Windpark Borssele 1&2

DONG Energy chooses Vlissingen Buitenhaven for Borssele 1&2

(WK-intern) – DONG Energy and Zeeland Seaports have signed a Letter of Intent for developing an O&M base in Vlissingen Buitenhaven for the operation and maintenance of the offshore wind farm Borssele 1&2.

DONG Energy and Zeeland Seaports have agreed to further develop a specific location in Vlissingen Buitenhaven in the coming months, after which a final contract will be signed. This will happen as soon as both parties reach an agreement on the terms and conditions.

Borssele 1&2 will be one of the largest wind farms in the world (752MW) and requires a good base for maintaining and operating the wind farm. DONG Energy has previously developed similar maintenance bases in the UK, Germany and Denmark.

Jasper Vis, Country Manager for DONG Energy Netherlands: “We have been welcomed with open arms in Zeeland after winning the tender for Borssele 1&2. We look forward to settling in the province of Zeeland and contributing to further regional economic development and long-term employment.We will obviously enter into a dialogue with companies in the region and our future neighbors to explore the options for cooperation.”

Claus Bøjle Møller, Programme Director for Borssele 1&2 at DONG Energy: “Vlissingen offers an excellent location for our O&M base in terms of onshore and offshore logistics as well as maritime services for the construction and operation of our new wind farm.”

