Sussex, UK: CWind ist beauftragt für E.ON ein Glasfaserkabel bis zum Rampion-Offshore-Windpark verlegen

GLOBAL MARINE GROUP SECURES CABLE CONTRACT FOR RAMPION OFFSHORE WIND FARM

(WK-intern) – Global Marine Group (GMG), a leading provider of offshore engineering services to the renewables, telecommunications and oil & gas industries, announced today that it has been awarded a contract from E.ON, an international, privately-owned energy supplier focused on renewables, energy networks and customer solutions, to install a fibre optic cable at the Rampion Offshore Wind Farm, under construction 13km off the coast of Sussex, UK.

Upon completion the cable will run from the shore to an offshore substation, providing a vital communications link for this major wind farm. The installation is expected to be completed later this month.

CWind, which is part of the GMG and is responsible for delivering the Company’s power capabilities, will execute the contract and will utilise the Group’s capable assets and project engineering team.

The installation will centre on a 96-fibre armoured cable supplied from Hexatronic, installed by the CS Recorder using the proven Hi-Plough to ensure appropriate cable protection in the hard chalk seabed.

“It is a pleasure for CWind to continue working with Rampion,” said Lee Andrews, Managing Director for CWind, part of Global Marine Group. “We are well placed to support the project, with a comprehensive track record of successful cable installations. In a very tight timeframe, the CWind team has engineered a solution for a complex project that accommodates the existing on site infrastructure. We now look forward to successfully conducting the installation and will naturally embrace our “right first time” ethos throughout the project.”

Due to be completed and operational in 2018, the Rampion Offshore Wind Farm, owned by E.ON, the UK Green Investment Bank plc and Canadian energy company Enbridge, will generate 400MW of power, the equivalent of the electricity used by almost 347,000 homes, comparable to around half the homes in Sussex.

PR: CWind

Pressebild: CW007-CS-Recorder

