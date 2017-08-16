Was ist der Schlüssel zu erfolgreichen Bürger-Windprojekten?

“Community Power at Crossroads: What is Key to Successful Citizen-owned Wind Projects?

(WK-intern) – Regional and Global Perspectives” in Bonn, Germany, on 03 November 2017

In the immediate run-up to the COP23 in Bonn November 2017, numerous international and German experts, amongst them representatives of community projects and associations, politicians, researchers and other relevant community power stakeholders are expected.

Speakers from several European countries, from Australia, Japan, Mali, and Chile have already confirmed their attendance.

For an increasing number of experts and citizens, community energy plays an important role as citizen-owned renewable energies offer huge potentials to improve livelihoods and to combat poverty. Therefore WWEA sees it as a key task to highlight the role of community power in different forums worldwide and to make sure that in the future community power can play a role on a much larger scale.

The symposium will start with a presentation of the most recent WWEA and LEE NRW study on community wind in the state of North-Rhine Westphalia, which is based on personal interviews with CEOs of numerous community wind projects, analyzing the impact of the switch form FITs to auctions.

After leaving the grounds of the German case, the event will focus on international cases. Speakers and panellists from all continents will enrich the understanding of the global potentials and challenges of community wind. As WWEA will host the 2nd World Community Power Conference in Mali in 2018, the event will include a session dedicated to African perspectives on community energy.

PR: WWEA

Bürgerwindpark / Foto: HB

