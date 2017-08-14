Gurit schließt die Aerospace-Qualifikation erfolgreich ab

Gurit Successfully Completes Aerospace Qualification

(WK-intern) – Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR), a worldwide leading developer and manufacturer of advanced composite materials, components and technologies, today announced that it has successfully completed material qualification for a global aerospace manufacturer.

Upon successful completion of the qualification process, Gurit has now been added to the manufacturer`s official supplier database.

As the qualification was achieved for existing aircraft types, sales of the listed materials can start at once.

Gurit expects short-term revenue potential of the qualification to be in the low single-digit million Swiss francs range. Mid- to long-term, the product listing has the potential to produce double-digit million Swiss francs revenues on top of the existing aerospace business.

The companies of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, related technologies and select finished parts and components. The comprehensive product range comprises fiber reinforced prepregs, structural core products, gel coats, adhesives, resins and consumables. Gurit supplies global growth markets with composite materials on the one hand and composite tooling equipment, structural engineering and select finished parts on the other. The global Group has production sites and offices in Switzerland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Spain, the U.K., Poland, Canada, the U.S.A., Ecuador, Australia, New Zealand, India and China. For more information, please visit www.gurit.com

