Chinesischer Kunde betellt 45 weitere Windanlagen bei Vestas

(WK-intern) – Vestas secures 99 MW order in China

The order includes 45 V110-2.0 MW turbines delivered with Power Optimised Mode of 2.2 MW and is placed by long-term customer China Datang Corporation Renewable Power Co., Ltd.

The firm and unconditional order is for the Shandianhe project in Guyuan County of northern China’s Hebei Province. It includes supply of the turbines, supervision of turbines installation and an Active Output Management 4000 (AOM4000) service contract, guaranteeing a high level of availability and performance.

The order also includes VestasOnline® Business, Vestas unique SCADA system for data-driven monitoring and preventive maintenance. Delivery and commissioning are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Since delivering its first turbine to Datang, Vestas has installed around 900 MW for the Chinese power generation company.

“Datang started to cooperate with Vestas more than 10 years ago. We trust Vestas’ technologies and experience, and we believe in our strong partnership”, said Zhao Zonglin, Vice General Manager of Datang.

“Datang is a long-term customer and the Shandianhe project is another example of our strong partnership and the great business case our wind energy solutions offer in China. The project takes Vestas’ announced order intake in China to almost 600 MW in 2017, which underlines the progress that our customer relationships and wind energy offerings are driving”, said Kebao Yang, President of Vestas China.

Vestas pioneered the Chinese wind market in 1986 and has since then installed more than 5.2 GW of wind turbines in China.

Press release from Vestas China, Beijing, China

Vestas-Windanlage / Foto: HB

