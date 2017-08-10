Energiegesellschaft Statoil stellt drei gasbetriebene Dual-Fuel-Schlepper in Dienst

GONDAN delivered AUDAX, its third dual fuel tug

(WK-intern) – After completing its sea trials program successfully, AUDAX, the third dual fuel tug ever built in Europe, has been delivered today to its owner, the Norwegian company Østensjø Rederi A/S.

The first tug of this kind built in Europe, DUX, was delivered by the company last May, and the second one, PAX, was delivered in July.

The management of the shipyard would like to express its huge satisfaction for enjoying this great challenge with a company with the professionalism of Østensjø Rederi A/S, with which it shares a long common trajectory.

Designed by the renowned Canadian company Robert Allan Ltd, these state-of-the-art vessels, with 40.2 meters length and 16 meters beam, will provide tug services to Norwegian state-owned energy company Statoil, at the far-north terminal located at Melkøya under severe weather conditions. Built to withstand harsh environments, the vessels are shaped specifically to grant full operational availability at temperatures of 20 degrees below zero and combine environmental sustainability through the use of LNG in most of their operations -complying therefore with IMO Tier III emissions standards- with the flexibility of diesel power to ensure a high level of operational security.

DUX, PAX and AUDAX have a free running speed of 15 knots and are capable of remarkable direct and indirect towing performance, providing exceptionally high direct pull and escort forces: 107 ton bollard pull and 167 ton steering force, both class approved by Bureau Veritas. Outfitted to comfortably accommodate a crew of 8 people, the vessels have been built according to the highest shipbuilding standards. The extraordinary behaviour regarding noise and vibration isolation can serve as example, achieving noise levels as low as 45 dB on the crew’s cabins.

Among their duties, they will conduct approximately 300 LNG ship escorts annually, will assist with berthing operations and will be maintained in readiness for emergency services such as long line towing, fire-fighting, and oil spill response.

