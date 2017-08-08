CWind verkabelt Offshore-Windpark Merkur

CWIND SECURES MAJOR CABLE PULL-IN CONTRACT AT MERKUR OFFSHORE WIND FARM

(WK-intern) – Chelmsford, Tuesday – CWind, a leading provider of services to the offshore wind industry, announced today that it has been successfully awarded a contract to deliver all cable pull-in services for 66 offshore wind turbines and one offshore substation at Merkur Offshore Wind Farm, which is currently being constructed 45km from the island of Borkum in the German North Sea.

The contract for CWind, which is part of the Global Marine Group and delivers the Company’s power capabilities, has been awarded by Tideway, part of the DEME Group, a global leader in dredging, marine engineering and environmental remediation. The expertise of CWind’s technicians and project engineers will ensure on-time project completion and will assist Merkur to supply energy to 288,469 homes.

Pre-project engineering is already underway, with CWind technicians and equipment expected on site by September 2017 to deliver the main cable pull-in campaign. High-proficiency training at CWind’s Barrow-in-Furness offshore wind training facility is currently being arranged for the Tideway Team, focusing specifically on cable termination and testing.

The contract emphasises the ongoing period of intense activity for CWind, which has project teams and vessels working at numerous locations, completing both installation and repair projects across the UK and Europe.

“CWind is known for our “Right First Time” approach and has vast understanding with this type of project, having competed 421 cable pull-ins to date. This experience and know-how provides our clients complete confidence in our teams’ capabilities,” said Lee Andrews, Managing Director of CWind. “With pre-project engineering already in progress, this prestigious project supports our group vision of engineering a clean and connected future for the offshore power sector.”

PR: CWind

Photo caption: CWind have extensive cable pull-in experience, having completed 421 to date.

Weitere Beiträge: