In Estland wird der erste Offshore-Windpark geplant

Der Rat der Gemeinde Hiiu in Estland hat eine Kooperationsvereinbarung mit Nelja Energia und Hiiumaa Offshore Tuulepark, den Entwicklern des Loode-Eesti-Offshore-Windprojekts in der Ostsee bei der Insel Hiiumaa, genehmigt.

(WK-news) – Estonian Offshore Wind Project Moves Forward

The council of the Hiiu municipality in Estonia has approved a cooperation agreement with Nelja Energia and Hiiumaa Offshore Tuulepark, developers of the Loode-Eesti offshore wind project in the Baltic Sea near Hiiumaa Island.

Nelja Energia AS proposes to build a wind farm of 100 to 160 wind turbines with an aggregate capacity of 700 to 1,100 megawatts in the sea to the north of Hiiumaa. The turbines will have a nominal capacity of between 4 and 7 megawatts.

