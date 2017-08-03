Vestas erhält 148 MW Bestellung und einen 20-jährigen Servicevertrag aus den USA

Vestas receives 148 MW order in the U.S.

(WK-intern) – The order comprises 43 V126-3.45 MW turbines and a 20-year service contract for the Cactus Flats project in Texas

Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order from Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company.

The order includes supply and commissioning of turbines as well as a 20-year service agreement designed to maximize uptime and energy production. Delivery is expected to begin in 2017, with commissioning planned for 2018.

“We are pleased to be part of Southern Power’s growing wind portfolio,” said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada, “this order further expands our 4 MW footprint in North America, reaffirming both the versatility and proven ability of our platforms to deliver low-cost, reliable wind energy.”

With more than 20,000 MW installed and 22,000 wind jobs, Texas leads the nation in wind energy deployment and employment, and produces more wind energy than the next three states combined.

Press release from Vestas-American Wind Technology, Portland, USA

Pressebild: Vestas

Weitere Beiträge: