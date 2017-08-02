Vestas beabsichtigt, die Patentbeschwerde von General Electric Co. zu bekämpfen

Vestas intends to fight General Electric Co.’s patent complaint

(WK-intern) – Vestas is aware that General Electric Co. has filed a patent complaint in the U.S. against Vestas American Wind Technology, Inc. and Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

As Vestas has only just received the complaint, we have therefore not been able to study it in detail.

However, based on our initial assessment, we strongly believe that the complaint is without merit and intend to challenge it.

Vestas will not be offering any further comment at this time.

Press release from Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, Denmark

Weitere Beiträge: