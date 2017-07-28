Siemens Gamesa beschleunigt seinen Integrationsprozess und bereitet sich auf einen wachsenden Markt vor

Die weltweiten Umsätze sanken im dritten Quartal des Geschäftsjahres 2017 um 7% auf 2.693 Mio. € aufgrund des vorübergehenden Abschwungs des indischen Marktes.

(WK-intern) – Der O & M Serviceumsatz stieg um 8% auf 300 Mio. €.

Die angekündigten Synergien von 230 Mio. € sind nun das “Minimum” und das Unternehmen erwartet, dass diese Synergien im Jahr 3, ein Jahr früher als angekündigt, realisiert werden kann.

Siemens Gamesa speeds up its integration process and prepares to lead in a growing market

Global revenues decreased by 7% to €2,693 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 as a result of the temporary downturn of the Indian market. O&M service revenue expanded by 8%, to €300 million.

The announced synergies of €230 million are now the ‘minimum’ and the company expects to realize these synergies in year 3, one year earlier than announced.

Ricardo Chocarro, who has held important positions at former Gamesa for the last 18 years, has been appointed new Onshore CEO.

Siemens Gamesa expects the renewable energy sector to improve with emerging markets continuing to play a particularly important role and new auctions in mature markets such as Southern Europe. Global wind installations excluding China are expected to increase by 8% until 2020.

Today Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy released its third-quarter of fiscal year 2017 results1 (from April to June 2017).

During this period, the company has accelerated its integration programme. The announced synergies of €230 million are now the ‘minimum’ and the company expects to realize these synergies in year 3, one year earlier than previously announced.

Markus Tacke, CEO of Siemens Gamesa, said: “We are highly satisfied with the progress to date in integrating the two companies. Things are progressing at a rapid rate: our company is ready to compete and lead in a growing and challenging market.”

Regarding the financial performance, in the third quarter of fiscal year 20172, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s revenues amounted to €2,693 million, down 7% year-on-year, while underlying EBIT3 came to €211 million (-21%) with the margin at 7.8%. These results were impacted by specific onshore market conditions, including the temporary suspension of the Indian market. Stripping the impact of India, revenues were up 1.6% with a strong 8.6% growth in underlying EBIT margin

PR: Siemens Gamesa

Weitere Beiträge: