Kraftwerksoptimierung auf dem europäischen Markt

(WK-intern) – Aachen (Germany) – From now on the global consulting company Deloitte and its offices in the Czech Republic and the Aachen-based company ProCom will be offering joint services for power plant optimization in the European Market.

For operators of power plants, optimization means that their facilities can be used more economically and they as operators benefit from greater transparency over the operating status and financial success of their assets.

The aim of optimization is to provide improved marketing of their flexibility in the long and medium-term electricity trading market or in the day-ahead and intra-day sector.

The cooperation of the two consulting houses was announced during the latest ETCSEE conference (Energy Trading Central & South Eastern Europe, 14th and 15th June in Prague). Deloitte’s Prague team works together with the customer to analyze the actualities of the market and its operations, advises on the design of the optimization solution and supports the adaptation of business processes. This creates the appropriate platform for a successful implementation. ProCom is responsible for the integration of BoFiT optimization and other software modules as required, for example for simplified electricity trading. ProCom also provides support when creating the model, which is the basis of the forecasting and optimization and which simulates the plant facilities, delivery commitments and other constraints. The Aachen-based company is also responsible for the integration of the products into the customer’s corporate IT environment.

