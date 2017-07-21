Siemens Gamesa baut einen 23-MW-Windpark auf Teneriffa

Siemens Gamesa to build a 23-MW wind farm in Tenerife

(WK-intern) – The company has been commissioned to install 11 of its G114-2.1 MW turbines at the Bermejo and Vera de Abote wind farms

Siemens Gamesa has secured its maiden order from DISA, the leading distributor of energy products in the Canary Islands, which has contracted it to build a 23.1-MW wind farm on the island of Tenerife under a turnkey arrangement.

Under the agreement, the company will install 11 of its G114-2.1 MW turbines at the Bermejo and Vera de Abote wind farms located in Arico, a town in Tenerife. Construction of the wind farm is already underway and delivery of the turbines will begin at the end of this year. Since it is an EPC contract, Siemens Gamesa will also provide all of the infrastructure needed to install and operate the facility, which is scheduled for commissioning during the second half of 2018.

This project brings the Canary Islands closer to the Spanish Ministry of Industry’s target of lifting the region’s installed wind base to 436 MW by 2018.

With a market share of over 50%, Siemens Gamesa is Spain’s number-one OEM, having installed 13,000 MW nationwide to date.

PM: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens-Oshore-Windpark / Foto: HB

