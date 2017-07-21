Großauftrag für Vestas: 100 V110-2.0 MW-Turbinen für das Flat Top Windprojekt in Texas

Flat Top Wind I bestellt für 200 MW Projekt bei Vestas

Der Auftrag umfasst 100 V110-2.0 MW-Turbinen

(WK-intern) – Vestas hat eine Bestellung in den USA von Flat Top Wind I, LLC, einer indirekten Tochtergesellschaft von Alterra Power Corp., für das 200 MW Flat Top Windprojekt im Zentrum von Texas erhalten.

Flat Top Wind I, LLC places order for 200 MW project in the U.S.

The order comprises 100 V110-2.0 MW turbines for the Flat Top wind project in Texas.

Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order in the U.S. from Flat Top Wind I, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Alterra Power Corp., for the 200 MW Flat Top wind project located in central Texas. The order is their first order with Vestas in the U.S. and includes supply and commissioning of the turbines pursuant to a turbine supply agreement as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM5000) service agreement, a full-scope service package designed to maximize uptime and energy production.

Delivery is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2017, with commissioning planned for the first quarter of 2018. Turbine components will be manufactured at Vestas’ Colorado factories.

“With Flat Top Wind I, LLC’s order and the transaction above, we are honored to partner with Alterra Power Corp. on our inaugural U.S. project together,” said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada, “Over the course of its lifetime, a single turbine creates 30 jobs, and with the Flat Top project we will once more demonstrate the economic benefits that wind energy delivers to both the local and state communities.”

Vestas’ 2 MW platform is the most widely installed platform in the industry, with more than 35 GW installed in 45 countries and six continents since its debut.

With more than 20,000 MW installed and 22,000 wind jobs, Texas leads the nation in wind energy deployment and employment, and produces more wind energy than the next three states combined.

Press release from Vestas-American Wind Technology, Portland, USA

Pressebild: Vestas

