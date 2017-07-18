Vestas unterzeichnet 48 MW Vertrag in der Dominikanischen Republik

Vestas signs 48 MW contract in the Dominican Republic

(WK-intern) – With the Larimar II project, Vestas has received orders for 131 MW in the Dominican Republic, consolidating the company’s leading position in the Caribbean country.

Vestas has received a firm and unconditional order for 14 V117-3.45 MW turbines for the 48 MW Larimar II wind park, located in Enriquillo region of the Dominican Republic.

The order was placed by Elecnor S.A., the renowned Spanish business group specialising in infrastructure, renewable energy and technology. The Larimar wind park is key to the country’s goal to increase the share of renewable energy in its energy mix and hereby reduce green-house gas emissions by 25 percent by 2030 compared to 2010.

The order comprises supply and installation of the 14 wind turbines for Larimar II, following the 49 MW Larimar I project, which Vestas installed two years ago. Turbine delivery is planned for the first quarter of 2018 whilst commissioning is expected for the third quarter of 2018.

“Energy consumption in the Dominican Republic is growing rapidly and Vestas continues to play a key role in the country’s transition towards energy independency. We pioneered the market back in 2011 and we are confident that our valuable partner Elecnor will appreciate the efficiency and outstanding performance of our V117-3.45 in medium to high-wind sites”, says President of Vestas Mediterranean Marco Graziano.

With Larimar II fully operational, the Dominican Republic will host 131 MW of Vestas turbines, including Los Cocos wind park (25 MW, 2011), Quilvio Cabrera (8 MW, 2011) and Larimar I and II (98 MW in total, 2016 and 2018, expected).

Press release from Vestas Mediterranean, Madrid, Spain

Pressebild: Vestas-V117

