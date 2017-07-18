FOWT, die weltweit größte Veranstaltung für schwimmende Offshore-Windparks

FOWT, the world’s largest event dedicated to floating offshore wind, confirms its 2018 venue and launches its much awaited call for paper.

(WK-intern) – After a very successful 2017 edition which gathered over 600 attendees and specialists from all over the world last March, the French mediterranean city of Marseille will once again host the internationally acclaimed FOWT convention on April 25th and 26th 2018.

Darius Snieckus, Editor-in-Chief of Recharge will moderate the two-day conference.

FOWT 2018 is expected to bring together an even larger international crowd in a centrally located and prestigeous oceanside venue: the Palais du Pharo. As the industry is maturing and gathering obvious steam, the underlying thematic of next year’s event will focus on the acceleration of the commercial deployment of floating offshore wind across the globe.

Numerous international delegations have already confirmed their attendance and the organization committee, composed of the Mediterranean maritime and coastal economy cluster (Pôle Mer Mediterranée), the Marseille- Provence Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIMP) and the French Wind Energy association (France Energie Eolienne), is already hard at work to make the 2018 edition an even bigger success.

The 2018 call for paper is accessible via the following link: http://www.fowt-conferences.com/en/Edition-2018/CALL-FOR-PAPER. The submittal deadline has been set for October 16th 2017.

The organizers are fully confident that the quality of the papers received and the level of international expertise demonstrated during this year’s edition will be surpassed and that next year’s event will once again benefit from the invaluable input of the world’s best and most respected experts in the field of floating offshore wind.

