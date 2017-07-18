Aquila Capital erweitert die Kapazität seines Windparks in Norwegen um 40 MW

Aquila Capital erhöht die installierte Kapazität des Windparks Midtfjellet in Norwegen um 40 MW auf insgesamt 150 MW.

(WK-intern) – Es sind elf Nordex N117-Turbinen zu installieren, von denen jede eine 3,6 MW-Nennleistung aufweist.

Aquila Capital expands the capacity of wind farm in Norway by 40 MW

Aquila Capital is increasing the installed capacity of its Midtfjellet wind farm in Norway by 40 MW to a total of 150 MW. Eleven Nordex N117 turbines are to be installed, each of which has a 3.6 MW-rated output.

Midtfjellet has been in operation since 2013 and currently consists of 44 Nordex N100 and N90 wind turbines that were built in two expansion phases. The windpark has produced around 322 GWh/year since it was connected to the grid.

Connection of the additional installations in the third construction stage will be carried out in early 2019 and this will increase the production of the wind park by about 110 GWh/year. The windpark is located directly on the coast, about 60 km from Norway’s second largest city, and thus benefits from optimal wind conditions.

Susanne Wermter, Head of Investment Management Energy & Infrastructure EMEA at Aquila Capital, said: “We look forward to further expanding our successful cooperation with our Norwegian partners. The past few months have shown how value creation can result from collaborations between asset managers and strategic investors.”

Roman Rosslenbroich, CEO and Co-Founder of Aquila Capital, said: “Our majority stake in Midtfjellet Vindkraft AS represents a decisive step for us in the implementation of our Renewable Energy Strategy in Scandinavia. Northern Europe offers very good wind resources: electricity generation costs are generally competitive and require a lower total investment cost than many other feed-in tariff markets.

“We plan to further diversify the portfolio we manage through selected additional projects in Northern Europe and we are constantly reviewing potential target investments.”

Aquila Capital’s transaction volume in wind energy has now reached more than EUR 1 billion, based on assets with an installed capacity of more than 1 gigawatt.

PR: Aquila Capital

Weitere Beiträge: