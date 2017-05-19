DONG Energie nutzt die Kompetenz von Lloyd’s Register bei US-Offshore-Windpark-Entwicklungen

DONG Energy-led US offshore wind farm developments – Bay State and Ocean Wind – uses Lloyd’s Register’s expertise in geophysical and hydrographic surveys to provide third-party oversight to help ensure confidence in the data acquired from its wind farm sites and seabed route surveys

(WK-intern) – DONG Energy, a global leader in offshore wind has developed a significant portfolio of wind farms, with a total installed capacity of 3,000 MW offshore Germany, Denmark and the UK, has recently secured two leases in the United States – Bay State and Ocean Wind, off the coasts of Massachusetts and New Jersey respectively.

If approved, Bay State OWF and Ocean Wind OWF are each expected to have an installed capacity of more than 1,000 MW.

Lloyd’s Register, a leading global provider of engineering and technology-centric professional services, has used its specialist expertise in its Maine-based subsidiary, SGC Engineering, to support DONG Energy on its evaluation phase of the Bay State project with its offshore site and export cable route geophysical and hydrographic surveys.

The route surveys are a critical part of the early phases of work in developing an offshore wind farm. They are used to investigate the narrow seabed corridor which contains the export cable that brings power onshore from the wind farm.

Malgorzata Zorawinska at DONG Energy, says: “The offshore wind energy industry is less mature in the US than in Europe, and our focus is very much on being ‘smarter from the start’. As the global leader in its field, DONG Energy can apply significant experience, knowledge and lessons learned through its own in-house expertise and with trusted partners such as Lloyd’s Register.”

DONG Energy has also awarded Lloyd’s Register a second contract, which will support further offshore survey work of the Bay State Wind project in addition to the initial survey work needed in the Ocean Wind site, both planned for May 2017.

Michael Cousins, Geoscience Manager at Lloyd’s Register, says: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with DONG Energy and to support its significant new wind farm projects off the eastern seaboard of America.” Cousins highlights: “Being strategically located in the region with related electrical engineering, marine geoscience and survey capability allows us to readily apply our knowledge and to mobilise resources in an efficient and cost effective manner, which are undoubtedly important factors as the industry in the US starts to develop.”

About Lloyd’s Register

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a global engineering, technical and business services organisation wholly owned by the Lloyd’s Register Foundation, a UK charity dedicated to research and education in science and engineering. Founded in 1760 as a marine classification society, LR now operates across many industry sectors, with over 9000 employees in 78 countries.

Lloyd’s Register has a long-standing reputation for integrity, impartiality and technical excellence. Its compliance, risk and technical consultancy services give clients confidence that their assets and businesses are safe, sustainable and dependable. Through its global technology centres and research network, Lloyd’s Register is at the forefront of understanding the application of new science and technology to future-proof its clients’ businesses.

