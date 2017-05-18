Vestas stärkt Forschungs- und Entwicklungsfähigkeiten mit dem neuen Ingenieurbüro in Portugal

Vestas strengthens research and development capabilities with new engineering design centre in Portugal

(WK-intern) – Vestas opens engineering design centre in Porto, Portugal, to further strengthen its global research and development setup, underlining its industry-leading investments in research and development.

The centre will be responsible for developing core technology for Vestas’ product portfolio.

The centre is part of Vestas’ existing research and development (R&D) setup, which includes sites in the UK, Norway, Germany, India and the company headquarters in Aarhus, Denmark. The new Centre effectively expands Vestas’ industry-leading global R&D organisation.

Vestas has begun recruiting for the new Centre, which is expected to employ at least 80 people by the end of 2017 and several hundred engineers when fully ramped up in 2020.

The Porto area offers access to a breadth of skills in areas that Vestas is looking to recruit, namely electrical, mechanical and software engineering. The proximity to leading universities and other research institutions of a high standard is key to choosing Porto and Portugal.

“Vestas already leads the industry in R&D investments and by establishing an additional engineering design centre, we strengthen our R&D capabilities through the broad pool of talent available in the Porto region. Vestas’ product portfolio covers all wind classes across the world and with this investment we underline our technology leadership and ambition to lower the cost of energy faster than anyone in wind energy,” says Executive Vice President and CTO Anders Vedel, Vestas.

The engineering design centre will work as an independent hub, driving the development of systems for Vestas’ global product portfolio. The centre will thus foster cross-disciplinary and personal development in a project-oriented and international organisation that makes a positive impact by changing the world’s energy mix.

Vestas is currently evaluating different locations in the Porto region to set up the Centre. Until a more permanent location is found and becomes available, Vestas will be operating from offices at the Science and Technology Park of University of Porto (UPTEC).

Press release from Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, Denmark

Vestas / Pressebild

Weitere Beiträge: