Offshore Basishaven: Ems Ports Agentur versorgt verschiedenen Windparks im Nordseebereich

Ab 01. April 2017 startete die Ems Ports Agentur und die Stevedoring GmbH (EPAS) in Kooperation mit dem deutschen Renewable Shipbroker (GRS) und A1 Offshore, Dänemark, einen Versorgungs-Service für Nordsee-Offshore-Windparks.

(WK-intern) – Shelf Express, im Besitz von A1 Offshore führt alle 1 – 2 Wochen eine Versorgungsfahrt zu verschiedenen Windparks im Nordseebereich aus.

EPAS nimmt an der Offshore-Koordination und allen logistischen Operationen über das Terminal Nordkai in Emden teil.

From 01st of April 2017, Ems Ports Agency and Stevedoring GmbH (EPAS) in co-operation with German Renewable Shipbroker (GRS) and A1 Offshore, Denmark launched a linerservice for the Northsea Offshore Windparks. The Shelf Express owned by A1 Offshore is performing every 1 – 2 weeks a cargo/supply runs to various Windparks in the northsea area. EPAS takes part in the Offshore coordination and all logistical operations via Terminal Nordkai in Emden.

For more Information please visit: www.epas-emden.de / wwww.grs-offshore.com

PM: E P A S / Ports Agency & Stevedoring Bet. GmbH & Co. KG

Pressebild: EPAS nimmt an der Offshore-Koordination und allen logistischen Operationen über das Terminal Nordkai in Emden teil

