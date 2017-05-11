Vestas erhält 15-jährigen Servicevertrag für sieben Windparks in Schweden

Vestas receives 15-year service contract for seven wind parks in Sweden

(WK-intern) – Arise awards Vestas a 15-year service contract for seven wind parks covering 86 MW located across Sweden in order to outsource service of their wind assets.

The seven wind farms were previously serviced in-house by Arise but with this new agreement Vestas takes over the full responsibility for servicing the 86 MW, underlining Vestas’ competitiveness in the Swedish service market and ability to optimise wind park performance and energy output.

The service contract is a full-scope 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM5000) service agreement designed to maximise uptime and energy production.

Daniel Johansson, CEO of Arise states, “Arise is very pleased to enter this agreement to outsource the service responsibility of our seven wind farms. By choosing Vestas, our wind parks obtain world class warranted availability, high performance and risk coverage”.

Jan From, Vice President for Service in Vestas Northern Europe, says, “Building on our good relationship with Arise, we are proud that they have chosen Vestas to service their seven wind parks across Sweden. With this agreement, we strengthen our partnership and it gives us the opportunity to further increase the annual energy production of the wind parks through market leading performance and risk management”.

Vestas has more than 35 years of experience in installing and operating wind turbines and is with more than 73 GW of turbines under service globally, the world’s leading wind energy service provider.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 83 GW of wind turbines in 75 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 73 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 22,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

Press release from Vestas Northern Europe, Malmö, Sweden

Vestas / Pressebild

