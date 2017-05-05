EMS Maritime Offshore GmbH stellt Hotelschiff für Offshore-Wind-Techniker bereit

Accommodation Solution on the Island of Borkum for Summer Campaigns

(WK-intern) – The Island of Borkum is one of the best sites to start offshore operation campaigns in the German North Sea.

So it is not surprising that a lot of offshore companies make use of the short transit times and send their technicians from island to the offshore wind farms.

However Borkum is also a popular destination for holidaymakers, why the hotels and accommodation are frequently booked during summer times.

In order to offer an interesting alternative for the offshore industry, EMS Maritime Offshore GmbH (EMO) provides additional accommodation facilities in the port of Borkum. From the beginning of May 2017 the floating Hotel MPS Brillant is berthing in the shelter port of Borkum. The vessel is located in close walking distance to the CTVs, so that technicians do not need an additional and time-consuming transfer to the city.

On a length of 64 metres and a width of 8,5 metres, the MPS Brillant has 40 single cabins with a bathroom en-suit. Equipped with a galley, a full catering service is provided to the hosted guests and a large common room offers plenty of space for the technicians to spend some time together after work. Regular cleaning and housekeeping are obviously included in the services.

The accommodation vessel is managed by EMO and was shifted to Borkum on special request of one customer. Some individual cabins are still available during summer times and can be rented on a weekly basis.

EMS Maritime Offshore GmbH (EMO) was founded in 2010 by AG “EMS“. Its main competence is the provision of services for offshore wind farms with focus on service and crew transfer vessels. In addition, EMO provides guard vessels and stand-by vessels for offshore sites. Port and warehouse logistics as well as port management i.e. at sites and base ports as Eemshaven, Borkum, Emden, Cuxhaven, Büsum and Helgoland add up to the scope. Control centres for offshore wind farms are being operated in Berne, Bremerhaven, Hamburg, Hooksiel and Sassnitz. Today EMO has about 100 employees, the AG “EMS” group has more than 450 employees in total, as well as 50 trainees.

PR: EMS Maritime Offshore GmbH

Schwimmendes Hotel MPS Brillant / Pressebild

