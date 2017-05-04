Vestas gibt neue Transaktionen bekannt und den Abschluss des Programms

Vestas – Transaktionen im Zusammenhang mit dem Aktienrückkaufprogramm im Zeitraum vom 1. bis 3. Mai 2017, Abschluss des Programms

(WK-intern) – Vestas – Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme during the period 1 – 3 May 2017, completing the programme

On 8 February 2017, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 04/2017.

The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the “Safe Harbour” rules). The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas’ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

Under the programme Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 705 million (approximately EUR 95 million) in the period from 8 February 2017 to 4 May 2017.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 1 — 3 May 2017:



Number of

shares Weighted average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK 1 May 2017 6,000 591.65 3,549,881 2 May 2017 22,046 590.24 13,012,524 3 May 2017 30,200 585.90 17,694,105 Accumulated under the programme 1,298,749 542.83 704,999,740

Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.

The share buy-back programme initiated 8 February 2017 is hereby finalised.

PR: Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

Pressebild: V164-8.0 MW

