Vestas – Transaktionen im Zusammenhang mit dem Aktienrückkaufprogramm im Zeitraum vom 24. – 28. April 2017

Vestas – Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme during the period 24 – 28 April 2017

(WK-intern) – On 8 February 2017, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 04/2017.

The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the “Safe Harbour” rules).

The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas’ capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.

Under the programme Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 705 million (approximately EUR 95 million) in the period from 8 February 2017 to 4 May 2017.

The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 24 — 28 April 2017:

Number of

shares Weighted average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK 24 April 2017 33,910 581.91 19,732,460 25 April 2017 20,560 579.77 11,920,073 26 April 2017 19,500 583.29 11,374,069 27 April 2017 18,610 584.26 10,873,036 28 April 2017 14,280 585.92 8,366,903 Accumulated under the programme 1,240,503 540.70 670,743,231

Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.

PR: Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

