CWind hat die halbe Wegstrecke ihrer Service-Leistungen für den Wikinger Offshore-Windpark erreicht

CWind Reaches Halfway Point of 15 Month Secondary Works Contract for Iberdrola’s Wikinger Offshore Wind Farm

(WK-intern) – Chelmsford, CWind, a leading provider of services to the offshore renewables industry and part of the Global Marine Group focused on delivering the company’s power cable capabilities, announced today that it has reached the halfway point on a 15 month project to provide a wide range of secondary works at Iberdrola’s Wikinger offshore wind farm.

Once complete, the wind farm located in the German Baltic Sea, will comprise 70 wind turbine generators and a single offshore substation with a generating capacity of 350 Megawatts.

Lee Andrews, Managing Director for Power at CWind and responsible for delivering Global Marine Group’s power offering, stated, “We are pleased with the progress on our work at the Wikinger offshore wind farm, and are proud to be working on our first contract with Iberdrola, a global leader in wind energy. This contract builds on our strong track record in supporting wind farms in the UK and Europe, including West of Duddon Sands, Westermost Rough and Humber Gateway. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Iberdrola.”

CWind’s team of multi-skilled technicians will continue to perform essential tasks such as removal, replacement and repair of equipment and low voltage electrical works, wiring and testing according to BGV A3 (the official German regulation applied to electrical installations and equipment) including the fall arrest system and navigation equipment, until the works are internally handed over to Iberdola’s operations & maintenance team. The project is scheduled to be complete in November 2017.

