38. Wiener Motoren-Symposium

(WK-intern) – Heading for the Smart Powertrain

The automotive engineering company IAV offers solutions for low-emission concepts right through to zero-emission driving, for example with state-of-the-art exhaust gas aftertreatment and hybrid systems as well as all-electric drives.

Specific examples will be on show at the 38th Vienna Engine Symposium (April 27 and 28, 2017), including an exhaust gas aftertreatment system with new topology, a high-efficiency hybrid drive and the latest generation of IAV’s electric drive unit for various powertrain configurations.

According to the EU6 standard, diesel engines are only allowed to emit a maximum of 80 milligrams of nitrogen oxide per kilometer – a constraint that also has to be seen in the context of the stricter RDE stipulations under all conceivable boundary conditions. This can only be achieved with state-of-the-art approaches to exhaust gas aftertreatment (EAT). In Vienna, IAV will be presenting its solutions. Close-coupled exhaust gas aftertreatment concepts have the catalyst (DOC) positioned upstream of the turbocharger, together with a combination of diesel particulate filter and SCR system (SCRF). This means that the EAT components heat up faster or remain at a higher temperature when cold-starting the engine and when running at low load, resulting in a vehicle that complies with the emission limits in all circumstances. After a cold start, it takes just a few seconds to bring the vehicle emissions down to the lowest level. Other topologies are also conceivable apart from this radical solution. The EAT can be left in its conventional position with the turbocharger being bypassed during a cold start until DOC and SCRF are at operating temperature. Such alternative concepts help to adapt the close-coupled EAT system ideally to a manufacturer’s vehicle portfolio.

Modern hybrid transmissions cut fuel consumption by about 18%

IAV’s new eight-speed hybrid dual-clutch transmission offers efficiency at all operating points and in all driving situations. The high number of speeds guarantees ideal map utilization when the combustion engine is the main power source, thus already cutting fuel consumption in the New European Drive Cycle (NEDC) by 4.3% compared to a six-speed transmission. Fuel consumption is reduced even further by using an efficiency-optimized electric motor with 30 kilowatt constant power and maximum torque of 300 newton meters. It can provide all the drive power for sections of the journey while minimizing the overall transmission package. The hybrid concept alone cuts fuel consumption in the NEDC by 13.8%. Altogether, the high number of speeds in conjunction with the hybrid concept reduces fuel consumption by up to 18.1%. The eight-speed hybrid dual-clutch transmission with its 450 newton meters can be used in compact cars through to standard-size vehicles and even in the SUV segment.

Modular electric drive unit combines ride comfort and efficiency

Besides energy consumption, ride comfort is a crucial feature of electric drives. Both aspects are combined in the latest generation of modular electric drive units by IAV, now in a compact design. The planetary gear set has a maximum of three speeds with the different transmission gear ratios offering maximum efficiency or high hill-climbing ability, depending on the specific driving situation. The electric motor produces constant power of 50 kilowatt and maximum power of 80 kilowatt. It generates a constant torque of 150 newton meters which can be briefly increased to 300 newton meters. The modular electric drive unit increases the battery range by five to ten percent and can be put to flexible use, among others as the main drive for battery electric vehicles, fuel cell vehicles or as part of a plug-in hybrid system. The output is sufficient for vehicles in class A (subcompact cars), B (compact cars), C (standard-size cars) and D (upper standard-size cars).

Maximum efficiency with minimum emissions

IAV wants to play a proactive role in advancing low-emission or zero-emissions driving. “We are aiming for mobility with maximum efficiency and minimum emissions”, says Kurt Blumenröder, IAV President and CEO. “The exhibits in Vienna show the successful approach: with further improvements in conventional powertrains, more hybridization and a long-term transition to e-mobility. The three exhibits are mature solutions that can be adapted to specific customer requirements while acting right now as the starting point for production-ready development.”

About IAV:

Employing over 6,500 members of staff, IAV is one of the world’s leading providers of engineering services to the automotive industry. The company has been developing innovative concepts and technologies for future vehicles for more than 30 years. Core competencies include production-ready solutions in all fields of electronics, powertrain and vehicle development. Clients include all of the world’s premier automobile manufacturers and suppliers. In addition to development centers in Berlin, Gifhorn and Chemnitz/Stollberg, IAV also operates from other locations in Germany, Europe, Asia as well as North and South America.

PM: Vienna Engine Symposium

Die modulare elektrische Antriebseinheit von IAV verbindet Fahrkomfort und Effizienz / Pressebild

