Vestas gewinnt zwei neue Aufträge über 110 MW-Windleistung in China

Vestas erhält zwei Aufträge über jeweils 55 MW 2 MW-Plattform-Turbinen

(WK-intern) – Vestas receives two orders for 110 MW in China

The firm and unconditional orders each comprise 55 MW of 2 MW platform turbines.

Delivery and commissioning are expected to begin in the second half of 2017.

Customer, project and specific turbine names have not been disclosed at the customer’s request.

With today’s announcements, Vestas has announced 426 MW of orders in China in 2017.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on wind power solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with close to 82 GW of wind turbines in 76 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 71 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 21,800 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

PR: Vestas China, Beijing, China

V110-2.0 MW wind turbines / Pressebild: Vestas

